Azerbaijan’s rail sector gains momentum from passenger transport in 6M2025
Azerbaijan’s railway sector saw strong growth in passenger revenue, which nearly doubled compared to last year, while freight revenue declined. Freight volumes fell to around 8 million tons, but passenger traffic rose to roughly 5 million people.
