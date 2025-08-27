Uzbekistan sees growth in financial services sector
Uzbekistan’s financial services sector continued its upward trend in the first seven months of 2025, reflecting rising demand across the country and a strong concentration of activity in the capital. While all regions contributed to the expansion, Tashkent city remained the clear leader, highlighting its dominant role in the sector’s development.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy