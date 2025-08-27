If they step back from what has been signed, it would seriously deteriorate relations between Armenia and the United States - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. “If there is strong external interference, something could break what has been agreed (Agreement in Washington – ed.),” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Al Arabiya channel, Trend reports.

“But it would be very harmful for Armenia itself. Because no matter who signed the documents in Washington, they were signed on behalf of Armenia by the Armenian leader. If something happens with respect to the changes, and they step back from what has been signed, that would seriously deteriorate relations between Armenia and the United States,” the Azerbaijani leader noted.