Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Main priority of our foreign policy is cooperation with the Gulf countries - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 27 August 2025 11:30 (UTC +04:00)
Main priority of our foreign policy is cooperation with the Gulf countries - President Ilham Aliyev

Follow Trend on

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. The main priority of our foreign policy is cooperation with the Gulf countries, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Al Arabiya channel, Trend reports.

“ADNOC, a very important energy company from the UAE, became a shareholder in one of our biggest gas fields in the Caspian. At the same time, our state company SOCAR became a shareholder in one of the oil development projects in the UAE,” said the head of state, adding that one of the leading companies of Saudi Arabia was selected by us as a partner in building a desalination plant on the Caspian shore

Latest

Latest

Read more