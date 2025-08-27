King Abdullah II awards prestigious Jordanian order to President Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 27. King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan awarded the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the highest order of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the "Order of Al-Nahda," Trend reports.

The King noted President Tokayev’s significant personal contribution to strengthening friendship and cooperation between Jordan and Kazakhstan.

In turn, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his gratitude to King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and the brotherly Jordanian people for presenting him with the high state honor.

“I accept this award with a sense of sincere respect for you, Your Majesty, as a great statesman and leader. I regard this remarkable event as a deeply symbolic sign of the close and trusting relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. We place great importance on the outcomes of our talks, during which new horizons for cooperation were outlined. I am confident that the results of this significant visit will give strong momentum to the further strengthening of our partnership,” said Tokayev.

Today in Astana, an official welcoming ceremony was held for King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, who arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit. As part of the visit, narrow-format and extended-format talks were held between President Tokayev and King Abdullah II