Kazakhstan plans new wave of non-oil exports to Jordan
During talks with King Abdullah II, President Tokayev announced Kazakhstan's readiness to export $250 million worth of non-commodity goods to Jordan. The two leaders discussed enhancing cooperation in nuclear energy, transport logistics, agriculture, tourism, and digitalization. Jordan offered expertise in medicine, halal industry, and defense
