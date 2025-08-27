Kyrgyzaltyn signs co-op agreements with leading Tajik mining companies

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 27. Kyrgyzstan’s mining company, Kyrgyzaltyn, has signed memorandums of understanding with Tajikistan's Talco Gold, Tajik-China Mining Company, and Pakrut, leading mining companies, Trend reports via Kyrgyzaltyn.

The agreements were finalized during the official visit of Tajikistan’s First Deputy Prime Minister, Hokim Kholikzoda, to Kyrgyzstan, accompanied by a large business delegation.

Additionally, the Tajik side signed a memorandum with the wheel processing and restoration plant owned by Kyrgyzstan's Kumtor Gold Company, a subsidiary of Kyrgyzaltyn.

During the visit, the delegation toured several major Kyrgyz enterprises, including the wheel processing and restoration factory, as well as Kyrgyzaltyn’s main facilities.

The signed memorandums outline joint efforts to develop the mining sector, implement modern technologies, enhance production efficiency, and create new employment opportunities. Kyrgyzaltyn noted that the agreements would serve as a foundation for reinforcing good-neighborly relations and fostering long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

As the sole domestic producer of refined gold and gold bars, Kyrgyzaltyn plays a pivotal role in Kyrgyzstan’s mining industry.