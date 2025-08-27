Kazakhstan-Jordan business forum yields new investment and trade deal

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 27. In conjunction with the Kazakhstan-Jordan Business Forum, a formal ceremony was held to sign commercial agreements, Trend reports via Kazakh Invest.

These documents are aimed at developing cooperation in the agricultural, pharmaceutical, and financial sectors. During the Kazakhstan-Jordan Business Forum, the following agreements were signed:

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Al Husseini Group on a project to launch a poultry breeding facility and build a poultry farm;

Memorandum of Understanding between Astana International Exchange and Amman Stock Exchange to strengthen relations and cooperate on issues of mutual interest;

Memorandum of Understanding between QazBioPharm National Holding JSC and DadVet on joint projects in the field of veterinary products;

Agreement between AltINFARM LLP (part of the Inkar group) and SanaPharma on the distribution of pharmaceutical products;

Memorandum of Understanding between AltINFARM LLP (Inkar Group) and SanaPharma on technology transfer and development of bilateral product exports;

Memorandum of Understanding between AltINFARM LLP, the Public Foundation “Diabetic Parent Committee”, and SanaPharma on cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector;

These agreements open up new opportunities to expand investment and trade cooperation and lay the groundwork for long-term partnerships between Kazakhstan and Jordan.

In 2024, trade turnover between the two countries reached $6.3 million, marking a 6.3 percent increase compared to the previous year. Since 2005, the gross inflow of direct investment from Jordan into Kazakhstan has exceeded $15.4 million, with 59 enterprises operating in the country with Jordanian capital.