The Jerusalem Post covers Washington meeting between Azerbaijan and Armenia and Zangezur Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27.​ The renowned Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post has published an article titled “Armenia-Azerbaijan's agreement and the Zangezur Corridor's role in regional peace,” Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The article was authored by Dr. Mordechai Kedar, a recognized Israeli expert on the Arab world and Iran, former lieutenant colonel in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Intelligence Corps, professor of Oriental Studies at Bar-Ilan University, director of the university’s Center for Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies, and researcher at the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies.

The article notes that the TRIPP corridor provides the United States with a 99-year right to develop a unique transport route capable of altering the geopolitical balance in the region.

The corridor includes the section of the Zangezur route connecting Azerbaijan to its Nakhchivan exclave and stretches approximately 32-43 kilometers. TRIPP will incorporate multimodal infrastructure, including railway lines, oil and gas pipelines, fiber-optic cables, and roads, creating a strategic foothold in the South Caucasus while balancing the influence of Russia and Iran.

The article also added that the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group underscores a new role for the United States in mediation and infrastructure, with American diplomats viewing the agreement as a factor for regional stability and a catalyst for economic growth.

Additionally, the piece highlights Iran’s opposition to the project, citing security concerns over the potential presence of the United States or NATO near its borders, along with several other key points.

The complete article is available on The Jerusalem Post.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel