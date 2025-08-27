World Bank and Uzbekistan set to expand FINGROW program for SMEs

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 27. Uzbekistan and the World Bank have agreed to advance new projects under the FINGROW initiative (Financial Inclusion for Growth, Returns, and Opportunities for Work), aimed at improving access to finance, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and expanding quality employment opportunities, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan.

The agreement was reached on August 26, 2025, during a meeting between First Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan Ilkhom Norkulov and a World Bank delegation that included IFC Country Manager Neil McKain and senior economist Martin Melecky, along with other leading experts in the financial sector.

The program is expected to enhance entrepreneurship, strengthen financial inclusion, and provide broader opportunities for business entities across the country. Both sides confirmed their intention to deepen cooperation, explore new joint initiatives, and continue regular dialogue on supporting SMEs and boosting Uzbekistan’s private sector development.