Chinese footwear giant Red Dragon Fly to invest in Uzbekistan in 2026

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 27. Chinese leather and footwear leader Red Dragon Fly has officially included Uzbekistan in its global investment strategy for 2026, marking the company’s first major step into Central Asia, Trend reports via Uzcharmsanoat Association.

The announcement was made during talks between the company’s management and Chairman of the Uzcharmsanoat Association, Akbar Sultanov, in China.

The partnership will focus on investment projects in Uzbekistan’s leather and footwear sector, as well as developing export channels from the country to international markets. Company executives highlighted Uzbekistan’s rich raw material base, strong industrial infrastructure and advantageous geographic location as key factors behind the decision.

Preliminary feasibility studies have already been completed, and Uzbekistan has been placed on the company’s investment map. This makes Red Dragon Fly the first major Chinese leather and footwear enterprise to commit to investing in the country.

The entry of the global brand is expected to create thousands of jobs, introduce advanced technologies, and significantly boost the value of the “Made in Uzbekistan” label. Beyond expanding exports to Europe and the Middle East, the deal is seen as a milestone in transforming Uzbekistan into a regional industrial hub and enhancing its appeal to foreign investors.