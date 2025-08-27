Kazakhstan and Jordan reaffirm commitment to strategic partnership

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 27. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and King Abdullah II held a one-on-one meeting during which President Tokayev thanked the King of Jordan for accepting the invitation to visit Astana and warmly recalled his own visit to Amman earlier this year, Trend reports.

According to the President, the sides have a number of issues on the bilateral agenda that need to be discussed.

“Yesterday, we had a constructive conversation on many aspects of our bilateral relations, as well as international issues. I was very impressed by how deeply you understand the current international situation. I am confident that today we will have an excellent opportunity to continue exchanging views. Cooperation between Jordan and Kazakhstan is developing quite successfully. Nevertheless, we have several interesting topics to discuss,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In turn, King Abdullah II emphasized the importance of further strengthening bilateral relations and confirmed his readiness to support the deepening of mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation.

“Your Excellency, my dear brother! I sincerely thank you for your kind words and warm welcome. This visit is a continuation of your very successful trip to my country a few months ago. Kazakhstan is very dear to me. Every time I come here, I am impressed by how, under your leadership, the country is moving toward prosperity and well-being. As you rightly noted, yesterday we had interesting discussions on various areas of bilateral cooperation. I am confident that my visit today will open a new chapter in strengthening relations between Kazakhstan and Jordan,” said King Abdullah II.

King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein arrived in Astana on an official visit. Last night, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally welcomed the King at the Astana airport. Today, the two leaders will hold talks and participate in the Kazakhstan-Jordan Business Forum.



