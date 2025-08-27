Azerbaijan-Europe energy cooperation hits new heights with TANAP milestone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27.​ The volume of natural gas delivered to Europe through the Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP), implemented at Azerbaijan’s initiative, has reached 50 billion cubic meters, Trend reports via SOCAR Türkiye, the Turkish subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

“The project not only diversifies Europe’s energy supply but also makes a significant contribution to strengthening regional security. TANAP further facilitates the enhancement of long-term economic and strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Europe,” the statement said.

TANAP serves as the main segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, transporting Azerbaijani gas along a pipeline extending from Baku to Italy.

Commercial gas deliveries to Turkey through TANAP began on June 30, 2018.

