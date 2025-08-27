Azerbaijan brings together employers for key meeting in Khankendi (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27.​ Azerbaijani officials convened a meeting with local employers in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly, aimed at expanding job opportunities and strengthening cooperation with businesses, the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service, told Trend.

The gathering, organized by the Special Presidential Representative and the State Employment Agency (SEA), highlighted state programs to boost hiring and support vocational training. Officials said the talks also addressed employment prospects for former displaced families returning under the “Great Return” Program.

The Department noted that entrepreneurs operating in these territories also took part in the event.

The main purpose of the meeting was to increase employment opportunities in the region, ensure job placement for the local population, and strengthen cooperation with entrepreneurs.

Speakers provided detailed information on the activities of the SEA, programs being implemented in the field of employment, and support mechanisms for citizens seeking jobs.

Discussions also focused on the employment of former internally displaced persons resettled under the "Great Return" Program. It was emphasized that improving the social well-being of residents and enhancing their economic activity remain among the priorities of state policy.

During the meeting with entrepreneurs, proposals were presented on creating new jobs, strengthening vocational training, and developing workforce potential.

There are broad opportunities for entrepreneurship in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly, with comprehensive state support available for business development. Several issues aimed at strengthening cooperation with employers were also agreed upon at the meeting.

