Azerbaijan, Russia maintain dialogue across multiple channels — deputy FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27.​ Russia is an important neighbor and partner for Azerbaijan, said Yalchin Rafiyev, the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a meeting with representatives of the Youth Organization of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

"A meeting of the Azerbaijani-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation was recently held in Astrakhan.

Contacts were also held between the foreign ministers of the two countries. In other words, these contacts continue daily through various channels and will become even more effective," the deputy minister noted.