Middle Corridor ferry route to bridge Ukrainian and Georgian Ports (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. The Belgorod-Dnestrovsky seaport and Batumi International Container Terminal LLC (BICT) have signed a memorandum on the connection between Ukrainian and Georgian ports via a new ferry route through the Middle Corridor, the Director of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi seaport, Oksana Kiktenko, wrote on her social media account, Trend reports.

She noted that BICT operates container, ferry, and universal terminals in the port of Batumi (Georgia).

“This is the second memorandum concerning the cooperation of the Belgorod-Dnestrovsky port in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the ”Middle Corridor."

The purpose of the agreement is to attract cargo traffic through the “Middle Corridor” by increasing cargo handling capabilities. It is expected that the terminals of the Ukrainian and Georgian ports will be connected by a new ferry route and ferry complex, which is being developed by the new owner of the Ukrainian port to meet the requirements of TITR cargo," she said.

Kiktenko emphasized that the Belgorod-Dnestrovsky seaport aims to become the largest TITR hub on the European part of the route.