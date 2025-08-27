Kazakhstan, Jordan exchange intergovernmental and commercial agreements

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 27. Following negotiations between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, members of the delegations of both countries exchanged a series of signed intergovernmental and commercial documents, Trend reports via Akorda.

The agreements cover a wide range of areas, including trade, investment, economic cooperation, and cultural exchanges. They are intended to strengthen bilateral relations, enhance business partnerships, and promote joint initiatives across key sectors.

King Abdullah II of Jordan is currently on a diplomatic tour of Central Asia, having arrived in Kazakhstan today for an official visit after concluding a state visit to Uzbekistan. In Kazakhstan, King Abdullah II is meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, energy, and security. The visit follows President Tokayev's trip to Amman earlier this year, and a key event is the Kazakhstan-Jordan Business Forum, aimed at fostering new commercial partnerships.