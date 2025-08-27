Kazakhstan airports boost efficiency with new confiscated items policy

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 27. Kazakhstan's airports abandon the practice of storing confiscated items prohibited from air transport, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

In order to bring the aviation security system of Kazakhstan's airports in line with international practices and standards, airports in the country are discontinuing the practice of storing items confiscated from passengers during security checks, as prohibited for air transport. This decision has also been made to optimize passenger service processes.

“As part of preventive measures, special attention is paid to explaining the rules for carrying hand luggage and baggage. Early familiarization of passengers with aviation security requirements helps avoid the confiscation of prohibited items during security checks and contributes to efficient and fast security procedures,” the statement reads.

The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan also added that passengers are advised to familiarize themselves in advance with the list of items prohibited for air transport. Detailed information is available on the websites of airlines and airports, as well as displayed at check-in counters and security checkpoints. For example, substances and items prohibited from being carried in hand luggage include liquids, aerosols, and gels contained in containers with a capacity of more than 100 milliliters, and other potentially dangerous items.