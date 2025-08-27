Bosnia and Herzegovina values Germany’s role in advancing EU bid

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. On August 26, 2025, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elmedin Konaković, received the newly appointed Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Alfred Grannas, Trend reports.

Minister Konaković welcomed Ambassador Grannas and wished him a successful diplomatic mission, expressing gratitude for Germany’s continued support to Bosnia and Herzegovina on its path toward the European Union.

The officials discussed bilateral relations and opportunities to further strengthen future cooperation. It was underlined that Germany is one of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s most important foreign partners, with significant trade exchange between the two countries.

The sides also exchanged views on the current political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the wider region, and the European Union. Ambassador Grannas reaffirmed that Germany will remain a strong partner to Bosnia and Herzegovina, as it has been in the past.

Minister Konaković emphasized the importance of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s continued progress toward European Union membership, stressing that this path is vital not only for Bosnia and Herzegovina but also for the wider region and all of the country’s bilateral and multilateral partners.