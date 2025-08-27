French Ambassador concludes diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27.​ Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the French Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Anne Boillon, on August 27, 2025, to mark the conclusion of her diplomatic tenure in the country, Trend reports via Azerbaijani MFA.

In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed Azerbaijan-France relations, as well as regional and international issues. Minister Bayramov highlighted that Ambassador Boillon served during a historic and significant period for Azerbaijan and extended his best wishes for her future endeavors.

Despite existing challenges in bilateral relations, the importance of keeping dialogue channels open was emphasized. Bayramov also briefed the ambassador on steps taken to advance the regional peace agenda, including the outcomes and details of the historic Washington meeting. The minister noted that Azerbaijan has consistently pursued a path of peace, a principle underscored by the Washington talks.

The significance of initialing the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the joint appeal regarding the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process and related structures stemming from the previous conflict, was highlighted during the discussion.

Ambassador Boillon expressed her gratitude for the support and cooperation received throughout her tenure in Azerbaijan. The meeting also included an exchange of views on other matters of mutual interest.

