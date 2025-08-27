Azerbaijan commemorates families of martyred media workers with medals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27.​ According to the relevant order of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the medals “For services in the field of military cooperation” (posthumously) of Shehids, journalist Maharram Ibrahimov and cameraman Siraj Abishov, were awarded to their family members on August 27 at the Media and Public Affairs Department of the Ministry of Defense, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

At the event, which was also attended by a group of media representatives, Chief of the Main Department for Personnel of the Ministry of Defense, Major General Mushfig Mammadov, spoke about the heroism and courage demonstrated by Shehids during the 44-day Patriotic War and emphasized that their blessed memory is always honored.

It was noted that journalist M.Ibrahimov and cameraman S.Abishov, who were sent to the liberated territories to convey the atrocities committed there by Armenians to the world community and who became Shehids in June 2021 after a landmine explosion in the Kalbajar region while performing their professional duties, will forever remain in the memory of Azerbaijani people as examples of selflessness.

The family members and relatives of Shehids expressed their gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, as well as to the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for the attention and care shown to them and for the constant honoring of the memory of all our Shehids.

It should be noted that a group of media representatives, who distinguished themselves in informing the public about successful reforms in the field of army development, promoting military patriotism, combating disinformation, and joint cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, was awarded at the event.

