BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27.​ Uganda takes pride in its commitments to promoting humanism, mutual support, and brotherly solidarity, said John Mulimba, Uganda’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting with Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister, Yalchın Rafiyev, and members of the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization (NAMYO) at the organization’s headquarters, Mulimba highlighted that the leaders of both countries have established a significant platform to ensure youth participation in achieving the United Nations 2030 Agenda.

“They also welcome the creation of NAMI as a platform where young people can exchange ideas and share meaningful outcomes. The Community-Based Migration and NAMI Research Center in Kwakwa represents a crucial stage in seeking solutions driven by youth initiatives and provides a platform to develop their ideas.

In 2026, the Kampala delegation emphasized the necessity of solutions that provide youth with access to dignified employment opportunities. While only a few member states currently engage in community-based strategies, youth are already becoming a driving force in economic transformation. In this context, we commend the establishment of the institution recognized in UN General Assembly resolution 7306, which highlights the formative role of youth, particularly in peace, human rights, and sustainable development,” he said.

Mulimba stressed that youth cooperation can serve as a dynamic tool for mutual development:

“This strengthens our cooperation and demonstrates impartial international partnerships based on justice and shared values. We must promote intercultural and international dialogue and combine the experience of young people with their bold ideas. Together, we can shape a new generation of leaders and citizens who will guide our nations and movements toward justice, peace, and sustainable progress.

On behalf of the people of Uganda and the youth gathered here today, I want to say that we must continue on this path. Uganda is ready to walk this road with you, courageously, inclusively, and with confidence in youth leadership in the future of the United Nations," he concluded.

