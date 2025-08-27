Tajikistan sets timeline for fourth Rogun HPP unit commissioning

Photo: Rogun HPP OJSC

Tajikistan announced the scheduled date for the commissioning of the fourth generating unit of the Rogun hydropower plant (HPP). The plant, located on the Vakhsh river, is of strategic importance and will have six units with a total capacity of 3,780 MW

