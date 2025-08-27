Uzbekistan showcases seed sector strength and investment appeal at ECO session

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 27. Uzbekistan showcased its seed sector and investment potential during the fifth ECOSA virtual session, highlighting regulatory frameworks, certification systems, and opportunities for regional cooperation in agriculture, Trend reports.

Speaking at the session, Uzbekistan was represented by Mr. Jakhongir Karimov and Ms. Nodira Yuldasheva, who delivered a detailed presentation on the country’s seed sector. They outlined the structure of the national seed system, the regulatory and legal frameworks in place, certification procedures, and the prospects for deepening strategic cooperation in this field.

The discussion attracted wide interest, with more than 80 participants from across the ECO region taking part in an interactive Q&A session. The meeting underscored Uzbekistan’s growing role in regional agricultural development and highlighted new opportunities for investment and collaboration in the seed industry.