President Ilham Aliyev highlights critical issues in his interview with Al Arabiya TV channel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. The peace negotiations lasted, as I said, for several years and ended in Washington with the great support of President Trump and his team. I think that this is the end of the conflict, the end of the war, said President Ilham Aliyev as he highlighted several crucial issues in his interview with Saudi Arabia’s Al Arabiya TV channel, Trend reports.

“Formally, the peace agreement was not signed for one particular reason: there is still a provision in the Armenian constitution that casts doubt on Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

So, they will make an amendment, as far as we understand. As soon as this amendment to the constitution is made and territorial claims to Azerbaijan are deducted from the constitution, the formal peace agreement will be signed,” the head of state emphasized.