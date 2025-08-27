Kazakhstan reveals volume of overall debt of Samruk-Kazyna

At Kazakhstan’s Akorda, Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of Samruk-Kazyna, reported that the fund’s debt exceeds 10 trillion tenge ($23 billion), which remains manageable and within financial covenants. He assured that the debt levels are controlled and in line with international practices.

