Kazakhstan reveals volume of overall debt of Samruk-Kazyna
At Kazakhstan’s Akorda, Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of Samruk-Kazyna, reported that the fund’s debt exceeds 10 trillion tenge ($23 billion), which remains manageable and within financial covenants. He assured that the debt levels are controlled and in line with international practices.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy