Azerbaijan awaits September verdict on OSCE Minsk Group dissolution — official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27.​ There were two main conditions for signing the peace agreement: the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group and amendments to the Armenian Constitution, Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

Speaking to journalists during a meeting with members of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Youth Organization, Rafiyev stated that one of these conditions has already been met.

“A joint appeal by the foreign ministers of both countries regarding the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group has been submitted. A final decision is expected on September 1,” he added.

The Deputy Minister emphasized that the second condition for finalizing the peace agreement has yet to be met.

"Once the amendments to the Constitution of Armenia are enacted, the necessary framework for signing the peace agreement will be in place. We anticipate that the agreement will be signed without delay once this step is completed," he said.