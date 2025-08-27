Azerbaijan and Syria agree on direct cooperation in cultural sphere

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Azerbaijan's Chargé d'Affaires in Damascus Elnur Shahhuseynov met with Syrian Arab Republic Minister of Culture Mohammed Yassin Saleh, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Syria wrote on X, Trend reports.

"The revival of cultural ties between the two friendly countries, Azerbaijan and Syria, is a necessary step in overcoming the 12-year hiatus.

An agreement has been reached with the Minister of Culture of the Syrian Arab Republic, Mohammed Yassin Saleh, to establish direct contact between the ministries of culture to accelerate the implementation of projects and constructive ideas that will bring the two friendly peoples closer together," the embassy's post notes.