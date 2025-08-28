Azerbaijan expands fruit exports to global markets in 7M2025
Azerbaijan’s fruit exports are showing strong momentum, with apples, pears and quinces seeing notable growth in both volume and value. Officials say the upward trend underscores the country’s expanding foothold in foreign agricultural markets.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy