Azerbaijani Qarabag FC qualifies for main stage of Champions League for second time

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. The return match of the UEFA Champions League playoffs between the Azerbaijani Qarabag footbal club and the Hungarian Ferencvaros has ended in Baku, Trend reports.

The match, which took place at the Tofik Bakhramov Republican Stadium, ended with a 3:2 victory for the guests.

Leandro Andrade and Abdullah Zubir scored for Qarabag, while Lenny Joseph, Barnabas Varga (penalty) and Alex Toth scored for the opponent .

"Karabakh", having won the first match with a score of 3:1, reached the main stage of the Champions League for the second time in its history.