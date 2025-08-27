Azerbaijan’s NAM chairmanship marks milestone in foreign policy, deputy FM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27.​ Azerbaijan’s tenure as chair of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) has been one of the most productive and memorable periods in the country’s foreign policy history, said Yalchin Rafiyev, the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting with members of the NAM Youth Organization, Rafiyev emphasized that Azerbaijan’s chairmanship allowed the country to strengthen its role on the international stage within the NAM and promote the movement’s principles.

“Although the official chairmanship term has concluded, Azerbaijan continues to actively participate in the organization’s activities as part of the ‘Troika leadership.'

This experience has been truly unique and unforgettable for our country. Even today, as part of the ‘troika,’ we are pleased to continue supporting the initiatives launched during our chairmanship and promoting ideas that have resonated widely among member states,” he stated.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel