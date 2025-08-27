AZINCLOUD ensures continuous, 24/7 access to reliable cloud services!

BRUSSELS, Belgium, August 27. Azerbaijan’s newly launched public cloud platform, “AZINCLOUD”, delivers reliable and flexible cloud solutions, meeting the highest standards of security and performance.

Modern enterprises face a key challenge: efficient management, processing, and secure storage of large volumes of data. Data loss can expose companies to significant financial risks. To minimize these threats, azincloud.az provides trusted and adaptable cloud services.

Over the past several months, the platform has been successfully providing small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as individual users, with the opportunity to host their data on virtual servers and store it in a secure environment.

Key advantages of the “AZINCLOUD” platform:

Ensuring the secure storage of large-scale data;

Minimizing the risks associated with data loss;

Local data storage within the country;

Advanced reporting tools for cost control and optimization;

A simple, user-friendly interface for choosing services.

To access the services, users are required to proceed to the "Login" section on the platform’s homepage, complete the registration process, and select the services that suit their requirements.

About “AZINCLOUD”

“AZINCLOUD” is the first public cloud platform in Azerbaijan, developed by “AzInTelecom” LLC, one of the companies of AZCON Holding. The platform delivers modern cloud services powered by advanced technologies. Operating on a flexible pay-as-you-go model, azincloud.az ensures uninterrupted, round-the-clock accessibility for users. By registering on the official website, users can establish their cloud infrastructure within minutes.

The main goal of “AZINCLOUD” is to support the digital transformation of businesses and strengthen the role of organizations and individuals in Azerbaijan’s digitalization process.