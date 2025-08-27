A smarter way to manage your business

Yelo Bank introduces a mobile solution that makes banking easier and more accessible for business owners — the Yelo Business App. With this app, there's no need to visit a branch or sit behind a computer. You can handle essential banking tasks anytime, anywhere, all from a single platform.



Designed for both aspiring entrepreneurs and established businesses, the Yelo Business App empowers individual entrepreneurs and legal entities to manage their daily banking needs with greater flexibility and security.



Key features include:



- Online business account opening

- Mobile POS terminal ordering — directly through the app

- Fast transfers within the bank and across the country

- Budgeting, tax payments, and other essential transactions



With a secure infrastructure and intuitive design, Yelo Business App delivers a seamless user experience tailored to modern business needs. Download now from the App Store or Google Play and take control of your business with a single tap: https://bit.ly/3UNJBRa.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!