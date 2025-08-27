Kazakhstan temporarily halts grain shipments in covered wagons to China

Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

Kazakhstan Railways will temporarily ban grain shipments in covered wagons to China via the Altynkol-Khorgos border from September 1 to 10, 2025. The measure affects wheat, barley, oilseeds, and related products due to a backlog of over 310 wagons caused by delayed unloading in China.

