Kazakhstan temporarily halts grain shipments in covered wagons to China
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Kazakhstan Railways will temporarily ban grain shipments in covered wagons to China via the Altynkol-Khorgos border from September 1 to 10, 2025. The measure affects wheat, barley, oilseeds, and related products due to a backlog of over 310 wagons caused by delayed unloading in China.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy