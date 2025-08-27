Qatari conglomerate PIH eyes opportunities in Kazakhstan’s Turkestan region
Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Turkestan region
Akim of Kazakhstan’s Turkestan region, Nuralkhan Kusherov, held an official meeting with Qatar’s major investment group, Power International Holding (PIH), to discuss cooperation and investment projects in energy, construction, tourism, healthcare, and agriculture. Kusherov emphasized the region’s rich natural resources, strong infrastructure, and openness to international partnerships.
