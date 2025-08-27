Kyrgyzstan kicks off construction of strategic Barskoon-Bedel highway

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 27. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has launched the construction of the Barskoon–Bedel highway in Issyk-Kul region, implemented with the country’s own financial resources, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

The 125-kilometer route will run from north to south through the Barskoon, Söök and Ashuu-Suu passes, as well as the Kara-Sai valley. To ensure year-round traffic, the project includes two tunnels: 5.5 km at Söök pass and 3.8 km at Ashuu-Suu pass, along with a viaduct structure in the Kara-Sai area.

Zhaparov described the project as a milestone in Kyrgyzstan’s modern history, stressing that road construction is a strategic driver of national development and regional connectivity. He recalled that discussions on opening the Bedel border crossing with China date back to 1996, but the initiative had long been postponed.

The president underlined that the highway is being built without external financing, noting that it demonstrates the country’s ability to implement large-scale projects independently. Construction will be carried out by China Road and Bridge Corporation, with core works expected to be completed by September 2029 and the full commissioning of the road planned for September 2030.

According to Zhaparov, the new highway will shorten the route from Aksu (China) to Kyrgyzstan by 500 kilometers in one direction, saving at least 12 hours of travel time for cargo transport. The project is expected to boost trade with China, strengthen regional ties, and increase tourism flows.