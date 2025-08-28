Azerbaijan launches wastewater treatment plant project in Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28.​ Restoration and reconstruction efforts continue across Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, with Aghdam set to receive a major infrastructure boost, Trend reports.

Authorities have announced the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant, part of a broader plan to upgrade the city’s main water pipelines, as well as its wastewater and stormwater systems.

The Construction Objects Directorate under the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan has already begun preparatory work and is in the process of selecting a company to carry out the project.

The estimated cost of the project is projected at 53.2 million manat ($31.2 million).

