Azerbaijan launches wastewater treatment plant project in Aghdam

Society Materials 28 August 2025 00:14 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan has launched a major infrastructure project in Aghdam, including a new wastewater treatment plant and water system upgrades, with an estimated investment of 53.2 million manat to support reconstruction in the liberated territories.
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28.​ Restoration and reconstruction efforts continue across Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, with Aghdam set to receive a major infrastructure boost, Trend reports.

Authorities have announced the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant, part of a broader plan to upgrade the city’s main water pipelines, as well as its wastewater and stormwater systems.

The Construction Objects Directorate under the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan has already begun preparatory work and is in the process of selecting a company to carry out the project.

The estimated cost of the project is projected at 53.2 million manat ($31.2 million).

