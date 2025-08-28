Tajikistan discloses electricity output from two units of Rogun HPP

Photo: Rogun HPP OJSC

The first two units of Tajikistan’s Rogun hydropower plant, launched in late 2018 and 2019, have already produced over 9 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity. The Rogun HPP, located on the Vakhsh river, is designed to include six generating units, bringing the total installed capacity to 3,780 MW upon full completion

