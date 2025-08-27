KazTransOil increases offtake agreements with local producers
Photo: KazMunayGas
KazTransOil, a subsidiary of KazMunayGas, is boosting local content by increasing purchases from Kazakhstani manufacturers. In early 2025, it signed 10 offtake contracts worth over 658 million tenge (approximately $1.25 million), supporting domestic production and job creation.
