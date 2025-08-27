Azerbaijan sees cargo growth on key stretch of East-West Corridor
Cargo turnover on the Azerbaijan section of the East-West Transport Corridor rose to about 3.3 billion ton-kilometers, driven largely by transit shipments. Revenue from rail and maritime cargo along the corridor reached roughly 261 million manat, slightly lower than last year.
