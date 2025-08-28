Tajikistan reveals numbers on newly operated housing units
Tajikistan commissioned 646,800 square meters of housing from January through July 2025, along with new schools, a preschool facility, and healthcare institutions. The largest share of housing was introduced in Sughd and Khatlon regions, while Dushanbe also saw significant additions
