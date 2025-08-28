Azerbaijan supercharges trade ties across Turkic-speaking nations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28.​ Azerbaijan's trade turnover with member countries of the Organization of Turkic-speaking States (OTS) amounted to $4.228 billion in the period from January through July.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee report indicates that this indicator increased by 8.3 percent or $324.3 million compared to the same period last year.

Over the reporting period, trade turnover with OTS member countries accounted for 14.6 percent of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover.

In the first seven months of 2025, Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Türkiye decreased by 6.5 percent compared to the previous year to $3.4 billion. trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan doubled to $40.06 million, trade turnover with Kazakhstan increased 3.8 times to $517.1 million, and trade turnover with Uzbekistan increased 2.3 times to $268.9 million.

Azerbaijan exported 51,500 tons of crude oil and crude oil products from bituminous rocks worth $24 million to Türkiye and non-oil products worth $59.8 million to Kazakhstan in the first seven months of this year. At the same time, there is no data on exports of the above products to other countries.

The Organization of Turkic-speaking States (OTS) was established on October 3, 2009, based on the “Nakhchivan Agreement” signed at the summit in Nakhchivan. At the time of its creation, the organization was called the “Council of Cooperation of Turkic-speaking States” (CCTS). In 2021, the name of the organization was changed, and it currently continues its activities under the name “Organization of Turkic-speaking States.”

The Republic of Azerbaijan is one of the four founding countries of the organization, which currently has five member states: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye.

Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus have observer status in the organization.