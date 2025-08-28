Azerbaijan’s ASCO recommissions Garadagh dry cargo ship post-renovation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. The dry cargo ship Garadagh, owned by ASCO, part of the AZCON holding company, has undergone a major overhaul, Trend reports via ASCO.

Meanwhile, it is reported that as part of the work carried out at the Zikh ship repair and construction plant, the main and auxiliary engines, mechanisms, engine room pumps, air compressors, refrigerators, separators, and radio navigation devices were repaired.

In addition, the pipelines on the main deck and in the engine room were replaced with new ones, and work was carried out on welding the hull, automation, and electrical installation.

The underwater and above-water parts of the ship, the main deck, superstructure, and engine room, as well as the cargo holds with covers, were cleaned and painted.

The living and service quarters, as well as the sanitary facilities of the crew of the dry cargo ship Garadagh, were also thoroughly renovated. Following the completion of the work, the Garadagh underwent sea trials. After completing the tests, the ship was returned to operation.