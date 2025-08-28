Uzbekistan unveils modern business aviation complex in Tashkent

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 28. Uzbekistan has completed the construction of a new airport complex on the basis of the Tashkent-Vostochny airfield, creating a modern transport hub for business aviation and international travel, Trend reports via the Uzbek president's office.

The large-scale project, launched in 2017, was finalized despite the pandemic and subsequent challenges. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the new facility, met with the public, and emphasized its importance for strengthening Uzbekistan’s connectivity and creating new opportunities for economic growth and employment.

The facility covers 561 hectares and includes a reconstructed 4-kilometer runway, three taxiways, and an apron for 20 aircraft. Modern hangars were built to accommodate Boeing 787, A320 aircraft, business jets and helicopters. VIP and CIP terminals were also commissioned, offering conditions for official events as well as passenger services, shops and catering.

Equipped with ICAO III-A category navigation and meteorological systems, the airport will ensure reliable takeoffs and landings in all weather conditions. Its strategic location makes it an important transport hub for the capital and New Tashkent, easing the load on Tashkent International Airport and improving conditions for investors and business travelers.