Azerbaijani oil moves up in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. In Italy’s Augusta port, the price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis rose by $0.31, or 0.45 percent, from the previous level to $69.61 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light crude on an FOB basis increased by $0.34, or 0.50 percent, to $68.10 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude oil edged up by $0.1, or 0.18 percent, to $55.91 per barrel.