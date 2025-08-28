EBRD releases updated overview of project portfolio in Türkiye
As of July 2025, the EBRD's project portfolio in Türkiye stands at €7.8 billion across 253 projects, with 84% in the private sector, reflecting a total investment of €22.5 billion since inception and active support for 497 projects.
