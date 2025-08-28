Iran’s electricity exports plunge amid growing power shortage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Iran's electricity exports have fallen to almost zero due to the country's power shortage, Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, executive director of the Iranian TAVANIR company, Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi told reporters in Tehran on August 28, Trend reports.

According to him, electricity generation at the country's hydroelectric power plants is currently at a minimum level.

''In the first six days of this month, electricity generation at hydroelectric power plants amounted to 30,000 megawatts. However, over the past month (from July 23 to August 22), electricity generation at hydroelectric power plants amounted to 95,000 megawatts,'' he noted.

Mashhadi noted that due to the gradual decline in water levels in reservoirs, electricity generation is also declining. Currently, the Karoon-3 and Karoon-4 hydroelectric power plants have been suspended. This has further exacerbated the country's electricity shortage.

Earlier, Mohammad Allahdad, deputy executive director of the Iranian company TAVANIR, announced that Iran's electricity imports exceed its exports by a factor of five. On August 12 alone, Iran imported about 400 megawatts of electricity and exported 80 megawatts.