Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 28, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 42 currencies went up, while 2 currencies dropped compared to August 27.

The official rate for $1 is 562,258 rials, while one euro is valued at 652,842 rials. On August 27, the euro was priced at 656,718 rials.

Currency Rial on August 28 Rial on August 27 1 US dollar USD 562,258 563,440 1 British pound GBP 757,144 759,625 1 Swiss franc CHF 699,511 701,499 1 Swedish króna SEK 58,845 58,980 1 Norwegian krone NOK 55,588 55,689 1 Danish krone DKK 87,448 87,970 1 Indian rupee INR 6,409 6,431 1 UAE Dirham AED 153,100 153,421 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,839,309 1,844,011 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 198,223 198,31 100 Japanese yen JPY 380,547 382,483 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 72,214 72,280 1 Omani rial OMR 1,461,471 1,464,286 1 Canadian dollar CAD 406,666 407,528 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 328,739 330,394 1 South African rand ZAR 31,738 31,985 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,698 13,734 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,990 6,992 1 Qatari riyal QAR 154,466 154,791 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 42,933 43,014 1 Syrian pound SYP 43 43 1 Australian dollar AUD 365,181 366,111 1 Saudi riyal SAR 149,935 150,251 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,495,367 1,498,511 1 Singapore dollar SGD 436,678 438,512 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 461,829 462,211 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,608 18,648 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 268 268 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 400,368 401,780 1 Libyan dinar LYD 103,658 104,198 1 Chinese yuan CNY 78,583 78,770 100 Thai baht THB 1,733,131 1,737,626 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 132,767 133,647 1,000 South Korean won KRW 403,112 404,273 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 793,030 794,697 1 euro EUR 652,842 656,718 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 104,408 105,078 1 Georgian lari GEL 208,681 208,946 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,289 34,547 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,214 8,231 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 165,374 165,956 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 330,740 331,434 100 Philippine pesos PHP 981,624 990,275 1 Tajik somoni TJS 59,053 58,856 1 Turkmen manat TMT 160,738 160,570 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,942 3,998

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 835,816 rials and $1 costs 719,844 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 811,471 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,877 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 997 thousand –1 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.13–1.16 million rials.