Economy Materials 28 August 2025 09:52 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 28

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 28, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 42 currencies went up, while 2 currencies dropped compared to August 27.

The official rate for $1 is 562,258 rials, while one euro is valued at 652,842 rials. On August 27, the euro was priced at 656,718 rials.

Currency

Rial on August 28

Rial on August 27

1 US dollar

USD

562,258

563,440

1 British pound

GBP

757,144

759,625

1 Swiss franc

CHF

699,511

701,499

1 Swedish króna

SEK

58,845

58,980

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

55,588

55,689

1 Danish krone

DKK

87,448

87,970

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,409

6,431

1 UAE Dirham

AED

153,100

153,421

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,839,309

1,844,011

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

198,223

198,31

100 Japanese yen

JPY

380,547

382,483

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

72,214

72,280

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,461,471

1,464,286

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

406,666

407,528

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

328,739

330,394

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,738

31,985

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,698

13,734

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,990

6,992

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

154,466

154,791

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

42,933

43,014

1 Syrian pound

SYP

43

43

1 Australian dollar

AUD

365,181

366,111

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

149,935

150,251

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,495,367

1,498,511

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

436,678

438,512

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

461,829

462,211

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,608

18,648

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

268

268

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

400,368

401,780

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

103,658

104,198

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

78,583

78,770

100 Thai baht

THB

1,733,131

1,737,626

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

132,767

133,647

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

403,112

404,273

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

793,030

794,697

1 euro

EUR

652,842

656,718

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

104,408

105,078

1 Georgian lari

GEL

208,681

208,946

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,289

34,547

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,214

8,231

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

165,374

165,956

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

330,740

331,434

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

981,624

990,275

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

59,053

58,856

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

160,738

160,570

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,942

3,998

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 835,816 rials and $1 costs 719,844 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 811,471 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,877 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 997 thousand –1 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.13–1.16 million rials.

