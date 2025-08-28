Uzbekistan, China sign MoU to boost industrial collaboration

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 28. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, represented by Deputy Chairman Dilshod Rasulov, met with a Chinese delegation from the Ili-Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture led by Zhang Jinping and signed a memorandum of cooperation to promote joint projects, innovation exchange, and investment, Trend reports via the chamber.

The sides discussed the launch of joint projects in agriculture, food and beverage production, high technologies, and the mining and metallurgical industries. They also highlighted the importance of cooperation in organizing international exhibitions and business forums, viewing them as an effective platform for entrepreneurs of both countries.

During the meeting, the participants stressed the strategic significance of strengthening economic, investment, and cultural partnerships between Uzbekistan and China. The talks concluded with the signing of a memorandum of cooperation, aimed at deepening trade relations, creating joint ventures, and facilitating the exchange of innovative technologies.

The agreement is expected to support Uzbekistan’s efforts to diversify its economy, enhance export potential, and attract additional foreign investment.