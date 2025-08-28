Iran invests in solar power plants to boost electricity output, energy minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. A total of 854 solar power plants are currently under construction in Iran to increase electricity production, Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi told local media in Tehran on August 28, Trend reports.

According to him, some of these stations will have a capacity of 10, 20 megawatts, or even 2,000 megawatts.

Aliabadi noted that the country currently plans to launch 266 electricity projects.

The Iranian minister added that a 2,000-megawatt solar power plant is currently under construction. Its construction will cost 680 trillion rials (about $1.2 billion).

Today, solar power plants with a capacity of 150 megawatts and small power plants with a capacity of 97 megawatts have been commissioned in eight provinces of Iran.